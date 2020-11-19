By Trend

Azerbaijan expects to increase production of gourds grown in greenhouses before the end of 2020, a source in the Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

According to the source, from January through July 2020, 363,200 tons of gourds were produced, which is 3.8 percent more than in the same period of last year.

"Around 19,250 hectares of gourds were sown in Azerbaijan during the first 5 months of 2020," the source said.

In 2019, gourds on 21,360 hectares were planted in the country, and 447,600 tons of gourds were harvested from that area. Yield per hectare averaged 209.1 centners, noted the source.

Some 55.7 percent of the production of gourds in the country accounted for Sabirabad, Saatli and Kurdamir districts. In Saatli and Sabirabad districts, the average yield in 2019 was over 320 centners, the source added.

