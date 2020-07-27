By Trend

The price of gold grew in Azerbaijan on July 27 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 78.3955 manat or 2.5 percent and reached 3.285.199 manat per ounce.

The price of silver significantly rose by 7 percent and amounted to 41.0151 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 61.37 manat or 3.99 percent and equaled 1,601.196 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium grew by 182.7415 manat or 5 percent and made up 3,816.687 manat.

In monthly terms, the price of gold soared by 289.2635 manat or 9.7 percent per ounce, silver increased by 11.1527 manat or 37.3 percent per ounce, platinum grew by 228.8625 manat or 16.7 percent per ounce, while palladium surged by 605.2765 manat or 18.8 percent.

Precious metals Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) July 27, 2020 3,285.199 41.0151 1,601.196 3,816.687 July 26, 2020 3,206.804 38.4056 1,539.826 3,633.9455 June 27, 2020 2,995.936 29.8624 1,372.334 3,211.4105 Daily difference in manat 78.3955 2.6095 61.37 182.7415 in percent 2.44 6.8 3.99 5 Monthly difference in manat 289.2635 11.1527 228.8625 605.2765 in percent 9.7 37.3 16.7 18.8

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal 31.1034768 grams.

