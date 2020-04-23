By Trend

The volume of production of raw materials in the metallurgical industry of Azerbaijan amounted to 109.8 million manat ($64.5 million) from January through March 2020, which is 2.1 times more compared to the same period of 2019, Trend reports citing the report of the State Statistical Committee.

The production of finished metal products increased by 2.7 percent, amounting to 54.4 million manat ($32 million), and hereby an increase of 56.35 percent was recorded throughout the industry' the total gross production amounted to 164.2 million manat ($96.5 million).

In total, 61,300 tons of steel were smelted in Azerbaijan in 2019, showing a decrease of 27.9 percent. Production of fittings dropped by 11.8 percent, amounting to 62,000 tons. Production of steel pipes reached 5,500 tons, increasing by 77.4 percent, while production of rods, shafts and profiles increased 5.6 times, and reached 743,400 tons.

The production of primary alloys of unprocessed aluminum decreased by 28.4 percent - up to 7,300 tons.

Prefabricated building structures made of ferrous metals were produced in the amount of 7.4 million manat, increasing 2.2 times. The production of other structures made of ferrous metals doubled, reaching 7,100 tons. The production of flexible wires, cables and non-insulated cables from copper amounted to 1,700 tons, showing the increase by 2.5 times.



