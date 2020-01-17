By Trend

Opening of Azerbaijani Houses abroad is one of the main directions of the activity of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Trend reports referring to the committee.

Azerbaijani Houses have been set up in 10 countries up to now, including Germany (two), Hungary, Georgia, Spain, Ukraine, Italy, Turkey, Belgium and Poland.

According to the committee, the Houses are the meeting point of Azerbaijanis abroad. There, they can arrange various events, gather together, spend leisure time and watch movies. All necessary equipment for the houses have been supplied by the committee.

New Azerbaijani Houses are planned to open in other countries, including Germany, Italy, Poland, the US, Turkey, and Estonia, the committee said.

---

