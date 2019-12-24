By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan has signed protocols with Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on the development of an international multimodal route.

The protocols were inked during the meeting between the heads of railways companies of the five countries held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan recently. It envisages the mutual increase of cargo volumes and organization of measures aimed at the development of the international multimodal route.

The pilot transit container train on the multimodal route is planned to be launched in the first quarter of 2020. Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways’ CJSC Javid Gurbanov has said that the route will benefit the participating countries.

At the meeting, the terms of establishment and adoption of the regulations on the Coordination Committee for the development of this corridor, preparation of single tariffs on the route and transportation of cargo were discussed, relevant decisions were made.

Moreover, a meeting was held between the heads of Railways of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the sides also noted that the turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in January-November 2019 amounted to 127,000 tons, which is 18,100 tons higher than in the same period of 2018.

In addition, the sides discussed the development of cooperation in the field of transport, efficient use of international transport corridors, as well as increasing the volume of transit cargo.

The total length of railroad tracks in Azerbaijan is 2910.1 km, operational tracks are 2079.3 km long, 802.3 km of which are double tracks. Some 1241.4 km or 59.7 percent of the total length of the railroad are electrified, 837.9 km, i.e. 40.3 percent are operated by diesel traction. Some 1527.7 km of tracks are equipped with the automated signaling system.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz