By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Baku is hosting the Caspian Innovation Conference, an annual feature event of the Bakutel International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition to cover technology-related issues.

The topic of the conference held on December 4 was “The Internet of Things: Cornerstone of Modern Society”.

Addressing the conference, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Valizade said that the Internet of Things Laboratory was established in Azerbaijan at the Information and Communication Technologies Applying and Training Center under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies in May in 2019.

“Bakutel 2019 presents the projects of the first internship programs of the IoT Laboratory of ICT Applying and Training Center and ‘Microsoft Azerbaijan’ company. Work is underway on this direction,” Valizade said.

Speaking about the current stage of the “Internet of Things” sphere, the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Houlin Zhao said that around 41.6 billion “Internet of Things” devices will be registered worldwide by 2025.

At the event, it was noted that the conference will cover different topics such as broadband connectivity, Artificial Intelligence, ICT based startups and innovative SMEs, 4th Industrial Revolution and knowledge-based manufacturing, cybersecurity readiness, etc.

The Caspian Innovation Conference has been initiated by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High to discuss the challenges and effective partnership opportunities between the stakeholders of innovation and high-tech sector.

Organizers of the Caspian Innovation Conference 2019 gather representatives of governments, regulators, mobile operators, global vendors and international organizations for the discussions to be held during the plenary sessions of the event.

It should be mentioned that considering the vital role of the broadband infrastructure in the development of ICT services and solutions and while many countries in Eurasia are land-locked or located away from existing broadband highways, the first year’s conference was organized under the theme “Digital Connectivity for Sustainable Development”, held on December 5, 2018.

Note that Bakutel is an annual exhibition that gathers the leading players in the telecommunications market, being the main arena for demonstrating IT products and services. It is not only the largest IT exhibition in the Caspian region, but also a unique business networking platform where strong contacts are establishing. This year, the exhibition marks its 25th anniversary and will last for 3-6 December at the Baku Expo Center.

