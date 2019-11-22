By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Russia will launch an automatic exchange of tax information with Azerbaijan and other CIS countries in August 2020, the head of the Federal Tax Service (FTS) of Russia Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Coordinating Council of Heads of Tax Services of the CIS Member States (CCCNA) in Moscow.

The list of information that countries will automatically transfer to each other, includes data on the income of companies and citizens received in another state, as well as on their vehicles and real estate located abroad.

As he mentioned, the protocol on the electronic exchange of information between the CIS member states was signed in November 2018.

“To enter into force, the protocol must be ratified at least in three countries. This process has already been completed in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. In Russia, it is at the final stage of the procedure - it is under consideration in the State Duma and will be adopted by the end of the year. In the near future, other CIS countries will ratify the protocol. The basis for the automatic exchange of tax information adopted Russian language. The exception is Azerbaijan, with whom we will exchange information in Latin graphics," Mishustin informed.

Delegations of the tax administrations of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, as well as representatives of the CIS Executive Committee, the Main Organization of the CIS Member States on training, retraining and advanced training of staff in tax and taxation attended Coordination Council of Heads of State Tax Services in Moscow.

Delegates from the State Tax Administration of China and the State Tax Committee of Uzbekistan took part as observers.

