Azerbaijan's representation in the international food exhibitions promotes local agricultural and food products in foreign markets, and allows realizing export potential in this area.

Azerbaijani companies have signed new export contracts as part of Worldfood Moscow 2019 International Food Exhibition held in Moscow, Russia.

Thus, Azerbaijani company “Karaca Findig” signed a contract with a Belarus company for the export of hazelnut products worth $1 million.

In addition, “Karaca Findig” reached an agreement on the supply of 23 tons of roasted hazelnuts to Russia, 20 tons to Moldova, and 13 tons to Belarus.

Karaca Findig is located in Zagatala region of Azerbaijan. The annual capacity of the enterprise is 2,000 tons.

Moreover, “Azhazelnut” company signed contract with various Russian companies to export 20 tons of hazelnut products.

The company’s products have won the "Product of the Year" competition organized as part of the WorldFood Moscow, and awarded.

Azhazelnut has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2002. This year, the company started hazelnut exports to Latvia.

Another Azerbaijani company “Azerstar” has signed two contracts with Russian companies for the total supply of 242 tons of hazelnut products.

At the same time, “Grow Group Azerbaijan” has agreed to export 1,000 tons of tomatoes to one of Russia's largest chain of stores.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani companies, including Az-Granata, TAC, Madena, Shirin Agro, Goygol Wine, Amoris, Agro-Azerinvest, Absheron Wine, Crispa Snacks, AHEC, Balkhurma, Sharg Ulduzu, Merit Brand and AZNAR, held negotiations and reached preliminary agreements on export of their products with companies from Russia, the Gulf countries, India, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Germany, China and other countries.

At a single stand “Made in Azerbaijan”, Azerbaijan has been represented by 33 companies in the Worldfood Moscow exhibition held on September 24-27. This year, Azerbaijan became the partner country of the exhibition, offering a wide range of food products, wines and other alcoholic beverages to the world markets. The total area of the stand was more than 400 square meters.

