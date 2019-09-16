By Trend

Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on September 17, the Georgian Embassy in Baku told Trend.

“As part of a two-day visit, Turnava will hold a series of meetings with officials to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation and the development of economic relations,” the embassy noted.

During the visit, the issue of holding the next meeting of the Azerbaijani-Georgian intergovernmental commission on economic development will also be discussed.

The last time the meeting of the Azerbaijani-Georgian intergovernmental commission took place on December 20, 2011 in Tbilisi.

---

