By Leman Mammadova

Agriculture is important for providing ecological balance, raising the level of socio-economic development in rural areas and protecting rural lifestyle, although its primary function is to produce foodstuffs and raw materials.

Azerbaijan seeks to achieve further noticeable improvements in agriculture by implementing reforms in this sphere as well as cooperating with international organizations.

The World Bank (WB) has an exceptional role in the projects implemented within agricultural reforms in Azerbaijan, which aims to increase productivity and competitiveness in this sector.

The further cooperation with WB in agricultural sphere was discussed at a meeting with a delegation led by Sebastian Molineus, Regional Director of the World Bank for South Caucasus, at the Crop Husbandry Research Institute.

Seyfaddin Talibov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, briefed on the projects implemented in Azerbaijan in the agricultural sector.

The meeting addressed the WB’s support for the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan, the objectives and components of the project on Strengthening Agricultural Competitiveness, the modernization of the material-technical base of the Crop Husbandry Research Institute within this project, the role of innovative technologies in the production of competitive products and other issues.

Referring to the efficient cooperation with Ministry of Agriculture in recent years, Molineus provided information on WB's participation in agricultural development in Azerbaijan and the effectiveness of implemented projects.

He stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation in the field of application and promotion of innovative technologies that stimulate the production of competitive products in the future.

Molineus also noted the importance of projects implemented in Azerbaijan in the field of agrarian research and education, seed-growing sector. He informed about the possibilities for further cooperation with Azerbaijan in the agricultural sector.

Javanshir Talai, Director of the Crop Husbandry Research Institute, in turn, talked about the role of the World Bank in modernization, improvement of research programs, strengthening the material-technical base of agriculture.

Management of Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture, Head of the WB Office in Azerbaijan Navid Hasan Nagvi, and other officials also attended the event.

During the conversation, it was stressed that the WB will continue to support the development of the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan.

Then the event participants visited the laboratory of Crop Husbandry Research Institute, seed processing enterprise and other areas. WB delegation reviewed the equipment provided by the Bank and acquainted with the work done.

Participants of the meeting highly praised the results of the support for the institute's research and varieties development program.

The Agricultural Competitiveness Improvement Project, which is expected to last until 2020, aims to facilitate the access of agricultural producers to markets by strengthening sanitary and phytosantiary services, enhancing selected value chains, and providing financial services to agribusiness enterprises.

The project contributes to further development of agribusiness and food industry through the provision of loans to improve technology, increase production, and modernize phytosanitary and veterinary services. The project also contributes to improving the regulatory and institutional framework in the field of food safety and quality.

So far, the Bank allocated loans to 54 projects in Azerbaijan, 48 of which have been completed and 6 are underway.

By 2017, WB’s total commitment to Azerbaijan was $3.4 billion, while the cost of nine projects completed in agricultural sector was $380.4 million.