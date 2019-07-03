By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Commissioning of new plants in the framework of development of agricultural sector facilitates the lives of Azerbaijani citizens in the regions.

Within the Socio-Economic Development Activities project (SEDA) jointly implemented by the Government of Azerbaijan and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), a feed processing plant has been put into operation in the village of Gedezeykhur of Gusar region of Azerbaijan, Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) said in a message.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Nadir Adilov, Deputy Chairman of the Agency; Anvar Balabayov, Department Head of the Executive Power of Gusar region; Ahmad Mammadzade, SEDA Project Manager; and the village residents emphasized great importance of such enterprises for the development of the agricultural sector and animal husbandry.

It was also stressed that such enterprises contribute to satisfying feed demand and provide employment opportunities in the regions.

There are production site, warehouse and equipment for cleaning seeds, processing feed and hay at the plant.

At the event, information was provided on the activities of the Agency for the Development of SMEs and the Friend of the SMEs initiative. It was also noted that residents of the village can apply the Guba-Khachmaz branch of the agency for addressing business issues.

It is noteworthy that the feed processing plant in the village of Gedezeykhur is the 29th constructed under the SEDA project.

SEDA project aims to contribute to the advancement of the socio-economic development at the regional level in Azerbaijan by providing support for community-driven socio-economic projects.

To increase community participation in socio-economic development at the local and regional levels, SEDA is revitalizing and supporting the establishment of Community Development Councils (CDCs) in more than 100 communities in the Aran, Guba-Khachmaz, and Ganja-Gazakh regions. SEDA implements 150 small scale socio-economic development projects in partnership with these communities.

The Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan was established by decree of the President dated December 28, 2017. The task of the Agency is to ensure the succession of reforms, as well as the improvement of the business regulation system and the application of effective coordination, enhancing the role and competitiveness of small and medium-sized businesses in the country's economy, and the compliance of the management system in this area with modern requirements.

