One of the most progressive education center British School held Graduates Day in Baku.

British School in Baku, which has started its activity for more than 10 years ago and consisting foreign and local teachers, shared a such great day with more than 80 graduates.

The event which has started with speech of BSB chiefs, was continued with students' performance in songs and dances. Performance of students were accompanied by guests applauses.

Event was continued with granted of diplomas to all graduates by founder of British School in Baku and current rector of Odlar Yurdu University Professor Ahmad Aliyev.

As always, BSB transferred all successful students to most developed and high qualified universities.

Graduates' results were higher in 2018-2019 period in comparison with previous years.

We would like to inform you, that British School in Baku has started to implement new "Foundation Program" since recent school year, which provides new opportunities to all prospective students.