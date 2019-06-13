By Trend

Baku will host next international event this summer. An international conference entitled “Modern Concrete Technologies and Construction Directions in Azerbaijan” will be held jointly by Norm Cement, International CPI Worldwide Journal and ICCX (International Concrete Exhibition and Conference) Academy.

The event will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel on June 20, 2019, with participation of representatives of more than 100 local and foreign companies.

Officials of the companies operating in the construction sector and concrete professionals, invited to the event, will be able to attend the event by registering online. During the conference, the invitees can listen to the speeches of panelists in the official part as well as visit the exhibition hall with stands of foreign companies.

The main purpose of holding the international concrete conference in our country is to stimulate use of reinforced concrete frames in all areas of construction, to apply the latest achievements in concrete technology in our country, to benefit from the European experience in the field and to create conditions for application of the most up-to-date solution methods, in general, to give a push to the development of the construction sector.

It is known that the share of construction sector in the rapid development and dynamic growth of the economy is great. Development of the construction sector means increase in investment in the country's economy by foreign construction companies and building materials manufacturers, launch of mass jobs, implementation of new infrastructure projects in the country, providing the population with better quality and long-term residential buildings.

Along serving the development of the construction sector in our country, hosting international event aims to increase the country's influence and international reputation in the world community. This will allow the country to attract long-term foreign investment, to increase flow of tourists, as well as to recognize our country as a socio-politically stable country and more economic benefits as a result.

Thus, this initiative of Norm Cement, which has a substantial share in the country's non-oil sector development during its operation, is a long-term investment for the future.

Successfully continuing cooperation with CPI Worldwide Journal and ICCX Academy of international reputation, Norm Company once more will be the first. The Company is full member of the European Cement Research Academy (ECRA), one of the most influential institutions. Another organization which Norm Company collaborates with in the international level is the German VDZ Scientific Research Institute. Currently, the VDZ presents annual conformity certificates for 5 types of cement and clinker products manufactured in the plant.

