Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (May 6-May 10), Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
April 29
|
1.7
|
May 6
|
1.7
|
April 30
|
1.7
|
May 7
|
1.7
|
May 1
|
1.7
|
May 8
|
1.7
|
May 2
|
1.7
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 3
|
1.7
|
May 10
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA, decreased by 0.0057 manats or about 0.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9055 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
April 29
|
1.8966
|
May 6
|
1.9026
|
April 30
|
1.9020
|
May 7
|
1.9063
|
May 1
|
1.9070
|
May 8
|
1.9049
|
May 2
|
1.9053
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 3
|
1.8986
|
May 10
|
1.9083
|
Average weekly
|
1.9019
|
Average weekly
|
1.9055
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA, decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0260 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
April 29
|
0.0262
|
May 6
|
0.0260
|
April 30
|
0.0264
|
May 7
|
0.0261
|
May 1
|
0.0263
|
May 8
|
0.0260
|
May 2
|
0.0263
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 3
|
0.0260
|
May 10
|
0.0261
|
Average weekly
|
0.02624
|
Average weekly
|
0.0260
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA, increased by 0.0074 percent or 2.6 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2787 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
April 29
|
0.2854
|
May 6
|
0.2840
|
April 30
|
0.2853
|
May 7
|
0.2792
|
May 1
|
0.2850
|
May 8
|
0.2752
|
May 2
|
0.2849
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 3
|
0.2848
|
May 10
|
0.2766
|
Average weekly
|
0.29508
|
Average weekly
|
0.2787
