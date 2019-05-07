By Trend

The Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues will hold another auction on June 4, Trend reports referring to the committee.

Eighty-five state properties, namely, 22 joint-stock companies, 48 ​​small state-owned enterprises, 11 non-residential areas and four vehicles, will be put up for privatization.

The joint-stock companies to be put up for privatization are situated in Agdash, Salyan, Barda, Yevlakh and other Azerbaijani districts.

The properties to be put up for privatization relate to industrial, agricultural, construction, transport and other spheres.

Six non-residential areas to be put up for privatization are in Baku, five - in Sumgait.

Nissan Maxima and Kia Sportage cars produced in 1998-2007 will be also put up for privatization. The preliminary price will reach 3,000-5,400 manats.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on May 7)



