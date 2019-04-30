By Trend

Azerbaijan should create more attractive conditions for attracting investors from China, Akif Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s national secretary in Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia (TRACECA) program, expert in the field of transport and logistics, told Trend.

He said that attracting investors from China may contribute to an increase in cargo traffic from China through the territory of Azerbaijan.

“It is necessary to simplify border crossing procedures, modernize equipment, introduce favorable tariffs and ensure digitalization,” Mustafayev said.

The expert noted that Azerbaijan has achieved success in the One Belt One Road (OBOR) project thanks to infrastructural opportunities.

“There is modernized infrastructure in Azerbaijan,” he added. “But the modernization continues. There is still need to improve the infrastructure.”

Further, the expert stressed that Azerbaijan is the transport and logistics hub of the region, and, first of all, the favorable geographical location of the country contributes to this.

He noted that in recent years, cargo traffic along the territory of Azerbaijan has almost doubled.

“The indicators are growing every year, but the potential isn’t fully used,” said Mustafayev.

The national secretary noted that it is very important to accelerate the creation of the Free Economic Zone (FEZ), as this will further increase the volume of freight traffic.

Mustafayev also noted the importance of the Green Corridor checkpoint system, saying that 70 percent of exports along the territory of Azerbaijan pass through the Green Corridor.

---

