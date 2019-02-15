By Trend

Azerbaijan is currently developing an integrated approach towards the unification of benefits, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev said at a press conference Feb. 14, Trend reports.

According to the minister, due to the large number of social benefits, there was a need for their unification.

"Currently, there are about 80 types of social benefits, and this is quite a large number. At the same time, the issuance of some of them has already ended, so we need a comprehensive and competent approach in this matter, given that a certain category of citizens stayed away from this process,” Babayev said.

The minister noted the importance of a conceptual approach in this matter, stressing that the recipients of social benefits in the country are 500,000 citizens of Azerbaijan.

"Now we are actively working together with international experts and representatives of the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank in this direction, and we plan to adopt a final document after clarifying all the issues that are of fundamental importance," the minister said.

Babayev noted that the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is working on a mechanism to increase the size of social benefits, under the decree of the head of state.

