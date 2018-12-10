By Trend

İntroduction of innovations in the agriculture sphere in Azerbaijan will make it possible to reduce expenditures in the industry by 20-30 percent, Trend reports citing Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov.

He made the remarks Dec. 10 at an event tiled “AgTech and Green Energy Forum. Innovations for Green Future.”

He noted that this will make it possible to increase productivity by approximately 20-30 percent, which will inevitably lead to reduction in the cost of food products by 45-50 percent.

“The issue of ensuring food supplies is paramount in the world,” he said. “Demographic growth, along with the environmental factor, requires providing the population with high-quality food products, and to a certain extent, some difficulties also arise here.”

According to the latest forecast of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), there will be about 9.3 billion people in the world by 2050, Karimov said.

“This means that we need to increase food reserves by about 79 percent over the next 30 years,” he noted. “At the same time, there are also global challenges, such as climate change and global warming, drought, which impedes this. In addition, environmental protection, optimal use of water and land, as well as reduction of harm from the use of fertilizers and pesticides remains one of the main problems.”

Agriculture sector in Azerbaijan is the leading direction of economic development, and in recent years tangible results have been achieved in this area, he said.

“In the first nine months of this year, growth in agricultural production in Azerbaijan amounted to about 4.3 percent,” he noted. “In addition, Azerbaijan has become an exporter of agricultural products. The main task facing the agriculture ministry is to make optimal use of existing resources, increasing productivity and environmental protection. The ministry has identified priority areas of activity. This is, first of all, to support farmers, to build good governance in agriculture sphere, to ensure the application of innovation and modern technology in the industry.”

