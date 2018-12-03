By Leman Mammadova

First Secretary-Consul of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan Batyr Rejepov held a meeting with Deputy Secretary General of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Fuad Humbatov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the opening of a Turkmen trade house in Azerbaijan.

The diplomat said that the trade house to be opened is aimed at the sale of various textile products and handmade carpets from Turkmenistan.

Batyr Rejepov asked the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs Organizations of Azerbaijan to support them on the issues related to their involvement in cooperation, legal registration of the commercial house.

Fuad Humbatov assured that the Confederation will provide appropriate support for the opening of a trading house.

The diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan established in 1992.

Cooperation has been developing rapidly in recent years. The signing of the Strategic Partnership Declaration between the two countries within the framework of the Turkmen President's visit to Azerbaijan in August 2017 raised bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level, particularly in transportation area that will boost the trade-economic relations.

Bilateral relations have gained even more importance after signing Azerbaijani-Turkmen documents in November 2018.

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have already simplified visa regime for international transportation between two countries.

Trade turnover between the two countries in 2017 amounted to $ 164.1 million. $ 54.1 million exported to Turkmenistan, and $ 110 million imported from Turkmenistan.

Bilateral relations in transport and trade are expected to further intensify with Turkmenistan’s joining the Southern Gas Corridor by implementation of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline aimed at delivery of Turkmen gas to Europe, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project to transport Turkmen exports, Lapis Lazuli transport corridor and International North-South Transport Corridor projects.

Signed this year, the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea is a historic moment that further strengthened ties among littoral states, that is hopeful for the realization of energy projects envisaging supply of Turkmen gas to the West, which has been delayed for a long time.

