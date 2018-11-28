By Narmina Mammadova

Azerbaijan’s ATEF Group of Companies will supply dry-type transformers for four power units of Ukraine's Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, NAEK Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-owned company, said in a message.

As noted, such transformers for nuclear power plants aren’t produced in Ukraine.

Recently, Baku hosted the 74th council meeting of technical managers of nuclear power plants and other separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom. During the meeting, technical managers saw the production facilities of ATEF and familiarized themselves with the current and future opportunities of the companies in this group.

“ATEF manufactures next generation transformers using the latest technologies and modern equipment. The products are of high quality, therefore, such cooperation is quite interesting for NAEK Energoatom,” the message said.

As a result of the policy of economic reforms and diversification carried out in the country, great success has been achieved in the development of the industry and hundreds of modern industrial enterprises have been opened.

ATEF Group of Companies is one of the enterprises producing innovative and high technology based competitive products and has been working in the sphere of industry development of Azerbaijan in recent years.

ATEF was founded in 1961 to produce distribution transformers under the name of Baku Transformer Company. After privatization in 1997, company was reformed and invested in the production of cast-resin and Dry Type transformers.

ATEF Group of Companies is set to invest $160 million in 2018, including $5 million in the country and $155 million in foreign countries. During the implementation of projects in foreign countries, the company plans to export products worth $95 million. At present, the company is participating in tenders worth $100 million for the projects envisaged in foreign countries.

The products manufactured by the company are exported to Canada, South African Republic, Iraq, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Georgia and other countries.

---

