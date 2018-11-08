By Trend

Azerbaijani insurance company Qala Insurance plans to open several representative offices in the economic zones of Azerbaijan in 2019, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Qala Insurance Taleh Yunsurov said on Nov. 8.

Yunsurov said that in 2018 representative offices were opened in Lankaran, Ganja, Sumgait, Tovuz and a representative office is also expected to open in Imishli.

"Qala Insurance has been integrating into the market under a new brand for three years. In accordance with the development strategy, a program is planned to promote the brand in all economic zones of Azerbaijan," Yunsurov added.

Earlier, Qala Insurance (formerly known as Chartis Azerbaijan) was a subsidiary of American International Group Inc. (AIG Inc.). In September 2015, the Azerbaijani reinsurance company AzRe bought out Chartis Azerbaijan for 6.5 million manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Nov. 8)

