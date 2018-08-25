Trend:

An auction for placement of 15 million manats worth medium-term bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) Aug. 28, the BSE said Aug. 25.

Some 150,000 bonds at a par value of 100 manats each, annual rate of 9 percent and maturity period of 1,092 days will be put up for auction. The maturity date for the bonds is Aug. 24, 2021.

Interest payments will be made on February 26, 2019, August 27, 2019, February 25, 2020, August 25, 2020, February 23, 2021 and August 24, 2021.

Azerbaijani investment company PASHA Capital is the underwriter of the issuance.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Aug. 25)