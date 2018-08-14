By Trend

Together with the whole port community, Romania’s Constanta Port administration is willing to develop an efficient and prolific cooperation with the Baku International Sea Trade Port, a representative of the Romanian port told Trend on Aug. 10.

The Constanta Port representative noted that the sea port is open to initiate joint projects with the Baku Port, in order to enable a better approach, knowledge and experience exchange, with the possibility of identifying opportunities for the development of cargo traffic.

"We will make all the necessary efforts to promote a pro-active approach to the current situation regarding this cooperation with the Baku Port authorities. We are strongly confident that new ways and means of cooperation will be found in the future," the source said.

He reminded that on Oct. 5, 2017 the Memorandum of Understanding between the Baku International Sea Trade Port and Maritime Ports Administration Constanta was signed. The document was signed on the occasion of an important event – the Silk Road Summit that was held in the Constanta Port.

"This event was the starting point for a number of other actions and events having as main objective the cooperation between the Constanta Port and ports located on the Silk Road, especially Baku Port. In this respect, we continued to promote the advantage of using the strategic position of our ports, emphasizing their important roles on the international corridors," the source noted.

He also mentioned participation of the Constanta Port in the International Association of Ports and Harbors Conference, held this year in Baku, an important platform for developing cooperation among ports.

"At the same time, the event 'The Constanta Port on the Silk Road', hosted by the Constanta Port administration in May this year, gathered representatives of the Silk Road states and on this occasion, we were much honored to have the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania as one of our distinguished guests," the Romanian port's representative said.

He underlined that during the events organized by the Constanta Port both in Romania and other countries, companies from different spheres had the opportunity to meet the Baku Port and what it can offer as an important logistics hub in the Caspian Sea area.

"The Constanta Port presented to its partners the potential of the Baku Port, as one of the largest and most developed sea ports in the Caspian Sea area, which is playing a very important role in the Black Sea-Caspian Sea Corridor," the representative of the Constanta Port concluded.

Constanta Port is one of the largest Black Sea ports, covering 3,926 hectares and having an annual total handling capacity of 100 million tons.

Having a very favorable position on the Rhine Main-Danube Corridor that connects the North Sea with the Black Sea, the Port of Constanta has a major role in the trans-European transport network.

One of the priorities of the Constanta Port is to assure a sustainable connectivity between Asia and Europe, by developing its main assets: good connections with all transport modes (railway, road, river, airway and pipelines), good transportation infrastructure, quality and competitive services, safety and environmental port conditions, etc.

The Constanta Port has specialized terminals that can provide efficient operation of all kind of cargoes, including Ro-Ro and Ferry-Boat terminals. It is the largest hub for bulk grain for Europe and a distribution center for containers in the Black Sea area.

The Constanta Port has proved its competitive advantages due to its connection with the Danube river, assuring a shorter, cleaner and cheaper transportation alternative, as well as a reduced transit time for goods coming from Central Asia, Caucasus and Far East, to the states of Central and Eastern Europe.

---

