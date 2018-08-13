By Trend

The prices for precious metals have decreased in Azerbaijan August 13, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 4.386 manats to 2054.6795 manats per ounce in the country on August 13, compared to the price on August 10.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2464 manats to 25.942 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 23.2305 manats to 1391.331 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 2.6945 manats to 1535.8905 manats in the country.

Precious metals August 13, 2018 August 10, 2018 Gold XAU 2054.6795 2059.0655 Silver XAG 25.942 26.1884 Platinium XPT 1391.331 1414.5615 Palladium XPD 1535.8905 1538.585

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest level of fineness (999.9). Precious metals are sold in bars, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

---

