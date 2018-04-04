By Trend

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK) railway contributes to the development of tourism sector, the Turkish media cited the country’s Minister of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications Ahmet Arslan as saying April 4.

Arslan added that BTK will become an important route for local tourists, as well as for travelers from Central Asian countries, in particular from Kazakhstan.

The minister also stressed that the volumes of cargo transportation via BTK will increase up to 17 million tons by 2035.

Arslan said that up to three million passengers are expected to be transported via BTK by 2035.

The official opening ceremony of the BTK railway was held in Baku Oct. 30, 2017. The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement.

At an initial stage, railway’s peak capacity will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

