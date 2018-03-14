By Trend

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian health minister, Hassan Hashemi, have met in Tehran to discuss the expansion of cooperation in the health sector.

Hashemi called for expansion of cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan, saying the deepening of ties between the two neighboring countries would protect the interests of both countries.

“Future and current interests of our countries in the fields of security, economy and independence hinge upon the expansion of cooperation between the two countries, and there are various grounds for cooperation,” Hashemi told the Azerbaijani minister.

Calling for cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, Iranian minister said the medical universities in the cities of Ardabil, Tabriz, and Urmia are ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in operating a hospital and also in education.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by the economy minister and co-chairman of the State Commission for Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the economic, trade and humanitarian spheres, Shahin Mustafayev, is in Tehran on a two-day visit.

