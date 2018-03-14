By Kamila Aliyeva

Azerbaijan and Belarus are discussing the possibility of joint production of elevators and generators, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belarus Latif Gandilov wrote in his article published on the “Belarus Segodnya” portal.

It is assumed that the joint plant will be built in Azerbaijan, he noted.

Among other examples of cooperation in the field of machine engineering, Gandilov mentioned the Ganja Automobile Plant, a joint venture of Azerbaijan and Belarus, where tractors and other products of the Minsk Tractor Works and the Minsk Automobile Plant are assembled.

“Numerous adapted versions of both tractors and trucks are being manufactured at the Ganja Automobile Plant,” the ambassador wrote.

“Export of products of these facilities to third-country markets, including Georgia and the countries of the Middle East is being considered. Presently, a branch of the Ganja Automobile Plant is being built in Turkey,” he said.

The Ganja Automobile Plant launched its activity in December 2004. For 14 years of cooperation with the Ganja Automobile Plant, more than 10,000 tractors and over 4,000 trucks and special purpose products were assembled.

Earlier, Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said that joint Azerbaijan-Belarus tractor assembly plant will be opened in Turkey next year. He noted that the plant’s opening is scheduled for the third or the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2018.



