By Trend

The National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support (NFES) of Azerbaijan has provided preferential loans worth 19.2 million manats to businessmen since early 2018, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry said Feb. 28.

The loans were allocated to implement the investment projects worth a total of 152.5 million manats.

As part of a business forum held in Galinchag, Ismayilli District, entrepreneurs received preferential loans worth 220,000 manats. The funds will be allocated to animal breeding, grain growing, horticulture and other areas.

In general, entrepreneurs in Ismayilli have received preferential loans worth 22.8 million manats so far.

The NFES plans to allocate 170 million manats to entrepreneurs in 2018.

Azerbaijan’s NFES was established in 1992.

(1.7001 manats = $1 on Feb. 28)

