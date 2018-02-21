By Trend

Tatarstan and Dagestan republics of the Russian Federation will expand export to Iran and Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea, Russian state news agency TASS reported referring to Tatarstan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Natalya Tarkayeva

A non-freezing port [Makhachkala Sea Trade Port in Daghestan] at the Caspian Sea will allow to export Tatarstan’s production to Islamic states, Tarkayeva said.

The regions can also cooperate in industrial and machinery spheres, she also added.

“There are many perspective spheres where we could cooperate: industry, machinery, production export, because the largest port [Makhachkala Port] is an only non-freezing port of the Russian Federation at the Caspian Sea. It is a great support for realization of our production, an access to Islamic states, for example to Iran and Azerbaijan, which is our strategic partner as well,” she said.

“Tatarstan is also interested in cooperation with the multifunctional public service center in Daghestan, which is considered to be one of the best in the country. It has an interesting format of interaction with people: informing, tracking of request processing on every stage of its status change,” she noted.

During his recent visit to Zelenodolsk Shipyard in Tatarstan, Russia, President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov ordered to investigate types and amount of ships necessary for Daghestan to establish cooperation.

