By Trend

Azerbaijani insurance companies need to expand sales of voluntary types of insurance, Azer Aliyev, Chairman of the Board at Ateshgah Insurance, told reporters in Baku Feb. 20.

For this purpose, it is necessary to conduct an extensive awareness and advertising campaign, he added.

“I must admit that insurance companies were somewhat late in taking this step,” he noted.

Earlier, Azer Aliyev said in an interview with Trend that Azerbaijani insurance companies need to develop cross-selling.

“Today, it is obvious that compulsory types of insurance are no longer profitable,” he said. “I am sure that after a while, insurance companies will realize how important it is to seriously develop cross-selling by offering voluntary types of insurance to customers who already have compulsory types of insurance.”

---

