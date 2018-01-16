By Kamila Aliyeva

Azerbaijan's low-cost air carrier Buta Airways launched direct flight from the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku to Bulgarian Sofia on January 16.

Baku-Sofia flights of Buta Airways will serve as a basis for the development of tourism, business and relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, Director of Buta Airways Jamil Manizade said at a press conference dedicated to the first such flight in Sofia.

Manizade expressed gratitude to the colleagues at the Sofia airport, Bulgaria’s Civil Aviation Administration, representatives of the ground handling company who helped to implement this project as soon as possible.

“Civil aviation and today’s event made the capitals of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria closer. We are very pleased that Buta Airways served as the bridge between the two countries that united, and in the future will serve as an excellent basis for the development of tourism, business and relations between the two states,” he said.

Addressing the press conference, Bulgarian Minister of Transport, Information Technologies and Communications Ivaylo Moskovski noted that Azerbaijan and Bulgaria will be able to implement a number of important tourism projects through the launch of a direct flight.

The first flight, which was carried out from Baku to Sofia, was the result of many efforts, aimed at developing relations between the countries, made over the years.

“In the end, we achieved the goal that was set in 2015. This result was achieved due to the efforts and will of both sides - the Bulgarian government, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov with the active participation of the President of Bulgaria, as well as the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,” Moskovski stressed.

He noted that due to the direct airline, countries can count on developing contacts between business circles.

“In terms of tourism, Baku and Azerbaijan offer a number of interesting opportunities. The same applies to the opportunities of Azerbaijani tourists in our country. I am sure that we can realize a number of important projects through the development of these ties between our countries. I believe that the flight from Baku to Sofia can become a symbol of the development and deepening of tourist ties between our countries and provide an opportunity for a number of new projects,” the minister said.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Bulgaria Nargiz Gurbanova noted that Buta Airways is the first low-cost non-EU company to fly to Bulgaria.

“I am convinced that this line will make Azerbaijan and Bulgaria even closer and will strengthen the position of our countries as effective connecting centers for travel,” she said.

The opening of the new Baku-Sofia air route will further contribute to the development of tourism, Bulgarian Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelova believes.

She explained that more than 3,000 Azerbaijani tourists visit Bulgaria annually and expressed hope that this figure will increase due to the first direct line.

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade and Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov took part in the ceremony of sending off the first flight.

An agreement on opening of direct flights between Baku and Sophia was reached during negotiations of Presidents of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Bulgaria Rumen Radev.

The minimum fare on route Baku-Sophia, as well as in other routes of airline, will be 29 euros (one way). The flights will be carried out once a week on Tuesdays.

The sale of tickets is open on the official website www.butaairways.az. Being a low-cost airline, the minimum fare Buta Airways will offer additional services such as carriage of baggage, hand luggage, hot meals onboard, check-in at the airport, and seat selection in the airplane on a paid basis.

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural unit of the CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer aircrafts. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz