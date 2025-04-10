Azernews.Az

Thursday April 10 2025

Azerbaijan charts new economic course with strategic investment shift

10 April 2025 17:18 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan charts new economic course with strategic investment shift
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan is entering a new phase in its economic development, marked by a growing urgency to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), reduce its dependence on oil and gas revenues, and accelerate the reconstruction of its liberated territories. While 2024 witnessed a notable slowdown in overall capital investment, the government continues to prioritize long-term economic sustainability by rebalancing its investment strategy and promoting private sector participation. According to Moody’s International Rating Agency, “the completion of a peace agreement with Armenia could alleviate concerns about regional stability for Azerbaijan and stimulate development-oriented impulses, as well as foreign investment interest.” The report highlights that...

