Azerbaijan charts new economic course with strategic investment shift
Azerbaijan is entering a new phase in its economic development, marked by a growing urgency to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), reduce its dependence on oil and gas revenues, and accelerate the reconstruction of its liberated territories. While 2024 witnessed a notable slowdown in overall capital investment, the government continues to prioritize long-term economic sustainability by rebalancing its investment strategy and promoting private sector participation. According to Moody’s International Rating Agency, “the completion of a peace agreement with Armenia could alleviate concerns about regional stability for Azerbaijan and stimulate development-oriented impulses, as well as foreign investment interest.” The report highlights that...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!