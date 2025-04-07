Iran’s failed terror plot in Baku signals deeper intent to derail diplomacy and regional stability

7 April 2025 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The American newspaper The Washington Post has reported that Iranian authorities planned to assassinate Rabbi Shneor Segal, a prominent member of the Jewish community in Azerbaijan, in early 2025. This information comes from sources in Western and Middle Eastern security services and was published on Saturday, April 5.

According to Western and Middle Eastern intelligence sources cited by the newspaper, Georgian national and convicted drug trafficker Agil Aslanov was recruited by the Quds Force, allegedly with the promise of $200,000 to assassinate Rabbi Segal. The plan involved surveillance of the rabbi’s home and workplace in Baku and included recruitment of a local Azerbaijani, Jeyhun Ismailov, to assist in the operation. Both were arrested earlier this year by the Azerbaijani State Security Service before they could act.

The significance of the plot goes far beyond an isolated terrorist incident. Its timing and nature suggest it was designed not only to damage Israeli-Azerbaijani relations but also to sabotage the recent efforts to normalize ties between Baku and Tehran. The foiled attack comes just ahead of a high-level diplomatic visit by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan, expected later this month. If the assassination had succeeded, it would almost certainly have been traced back to Tehran, derailing months of diplomatic engagement and leading to a renewed diplomatic crisis.

Instead, the professionalism and vigilance of Azerbaijani security agencies once again demonstrated that the Jewish community in Azerbaijan remains safe, living without fear or repression — a reality Rabbi Segal himself affirmed when speaking to The Washington Post: “We live here peacefully. I walk the streets without fear.”

This failed plot follows a pattern. It echoes past Iranian attempts to export terror abroad using local proxies, including previous plans targeting Israeli and Jewish sites in Azerbaijan. Baku has already accused Iran of being behind the 2023 assassination attempt on MP Fazil Mustafa and the deadly attack on its embassy in Tehran, incidents that led to the temporary closure of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission in Iran. The rabbi plot appears to be part of a wider, coordinated effort to create friction where peace is being carefully rebuilt.

What adds further complexity is Iran’s recruitment strategy. Instead of using its own nationals, Iranian intelligence recruited Aslanov — an Azerbaijani from Georgia — likely in an attempt to obscure Tehran’s involvement and stoke tension between Azerbaijan and Georgia. For years, Iran has been increasing its influence among the Azerbaijani diaspora in Georgia, often spreading anti-Baku propaganda under the guise of religious outreach. Unfortunately, Georgian authorities have shown little will or capacity to counter this creeping influence, creating fertile ground for Tehran’s covert operations.

Had this operation succeeded, it would not only have strained Azerbaijani-Iranian relations but also created diplomatic turbulence with Georgia, from whose territory the plot was launched. This would have served Tehran’s interests well, dividing neighbors and undermining regional cooperation.

The broader takeaway is clear and yet not surprising: elements within Iran’s regime are intent on undermining peace and diplomatic normalization. While President Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit represents a potential thaw in bilateral ties, it evidently does not sit well with hardline factions in Tehran who prefer sabotage over dialogue. Their strategy — whether through assassinations, embassy attacks, or incendiary rhetoric from high-ranking clerics — has been consistent and calculated.

Fortunately, the plot failed. But Azerbaijan must remain vigilant. This might not be the last attempt. The actors behind it are still motivated, still resourced, and still determined to undermine regional stability. It is now crucial for the international community — particularly Georgia — to recognize and counter this malign behavior. The safety of peaceful citizens, the integrity of diplomatic relations, and the future of regional cooperation may depend on it.