Baku-Belen Roadmap: Critical pathway for global climate action and security

Nazrin Abdul

The 61st Munich Security Conference, one of the world’s most distinguished platforms for discussing global security and foreign policy, officially opened on February 14, 2025. For three days, key international issues, including those related to climate security, are being addressed. This year’s conference is particularly significant, taking place at a moment of profound geopolitical shifts. January heralded the arrival of a new administration in the United States and the beginning of a new legislative term within the European Union, while Germany’s upcoming special federal elections further amplify the backdrop of this event.

Amid these critical developments, climate security has emerged as a central theme. Mukhtar Babayev, President of COP29, represents Azerbaijan at the conference and has been actively engaged in discussions aimed at reinforcing climate action. On February 14, Babayev held a pivotal meeting with Anthony Agota, the European Union’s Special Representative for Climate and Environmental Diplomacy, to explore ways to strengthen climate initiatives and push forward the ambitious goals outlined in the Baku-Belen Roadmap.

Perspectives on the Baku-Belen Roadmap

Simon Steele, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), offered significant insights during his address, emphasizing the growing economic opportunities tied to the transition to clean energy. Steele stated that the magnitude of these opportunities makes it impossible to halt the shift towards sustainable energy sources.

"In just one year, $2 trillion has been invested in clean energy and infrastructure. This investment is not a mere gesture—it is double the amount spent on fossil fuels. Investors recognize that clean energy is the more logical choice," Steele remarked.

He highlighted that while some countries may lag behind, others are stepping up to close the gap, reaping substantial economic benefits. These include faster economic growth, job creation, reduced pollution, lower healthcare costs, and access to more reliable and affordable energy sources.

Steele also acknowledged the differing speeds at which various economies are progressing. While large economies benefit from significant capital inflows, smaller economies have not yet fully capitalized on these rapid developments. However, he pointed out that, over the past decade, $2 trillion in investments has been achieved from an almost non-existent budget. Despite this, two-thirds of the world’s nations still face challenges in securing the financial resources necessary for large-scale climate action.

The implementation of the Baku-Belen Roadmap, Steele asserted, could enable all countries to reach their full potential. “Imagine that, with the necessary financing, the Baku-Belen Roadmap—initially estimated at $1.3 trillion—could catalyze a level of investment far exceeding the current $2 trillion. This enormous investment would benefit the global population of 8 billion, reducing environmental pollution caused by fossil fuels and accelerating the transition to renewable energy, where the majority of climate finance is currently directed.”

Moldova's position on the Baku-Belen Roadmap

Sergiu Lazarencu, Moldova’s Environment Minister, also voiced his support for the Baku-Belen Roadmap, highlighting its significance in securing additional funding to combat climate change. Lazarencu welcomed the agreement reached at COP29, which aims to raise $1 trillion to address the climate crisis, noting that the $1.3 trillion target aligns closely with the funding required to protect developing countries from escalating climate impacts and to transition towards low-carbon economies.

He emphasized that the new target, which aims to allocate at least $300 billion annually by 2035, is three times higher than the previous target. Lazarencu stated, “This target will help mobilize the necessary financing for developing countries to reduce emissions and address the growing impacts of climate change.”

Lazarencu also stressed the importance of not only increasing funding but also ensuring that the financial support is accessible and of high quality. In the case of Moldova, the type of financing—whether grants or loans—and the ease of access are as crucial as the total amount. He highlighted the importance of maintaining focus on the equitable distribution of funds to ensure that the most vulnerable countries benefit.

However, Lazarencu expressed disappointment that wealthier nations did not agree to a more substantial increase in climate finance. He noted that, after two weeks of intense negotiations at COP29, the final agreement avoided more specific financial commitments, such as setting targets based on regions, income levels, or types of expenditure. This, he said, raised concerns about whether enough financing would be mobilized to reduce emissions and tackle the escalating impacts of climate change.

The urgency of implementing the Baku-Belen Roadmap

The discussions held at the 61st Munich Security Conference underscore the critical importance of addressing climate security on a global scale. The Baku-Belen Roadmap represents a transformative initiative aimed at mobilizing substantial financial resources to combat climate change and transition to a sustainable, low-carbon future. Implementing this roadmap is not only an opportunity to mitigate the escalating environmental impacts but also a chance to unlock significant economic benefits, particularly for developing nations that are most vulnerable to climate change.

The urgency of this initiative cannot be overstated. Climate change is a pressing global threat that requires immediate, coordinated action. By fully implementing the Baku-Belen Roadmap, the international community can significantly reduce the environmental toll of fossil fuels, enhance energy security, and create sustainable economic opportunities. It is imperative that world leaders, financial institutions, and civil society work together to ensure the successful realization of this vital roadmap for the future of our planet.