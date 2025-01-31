31 January 2025 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On January 29, 2025, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot once again voiced unsubstantiated allegations against Azerbaijan, accusing the country of interfering in France's overseas territories. These claims, presented during a Senate discussion, marked yet another episode in France's ongoing campaign to discredit Azerbaijan's efforts on the global stage.

Barrot’s statement, claiming that Azerbaijan’s "Baku Initiative Group" was behind attempts to destabilize France's overseas regions, including New Caledonia and Corsica, raised more questions than answers. He condemned Azerbaijan for allegedly orchestrating digital and physical efforts to influence France's territorial integrity, even referencing a December 2024 report from the Viginum service, which supposedly confirmed such interference.

"Thank you, esteemed senators, for raising questions to the government regarding the unacceptable actions of a group called the 'Baku Initiative Group,’" Barrot began, painting Azerbaijan as a sinister force meddling in France’s internal affairs. The accusations weren’t new. Just days earlier, Barrot took to X (formerly Twitter), denouncing the "Baku Group" for destabilizing French politics in New Caledonia, labelling Azerbaijan’s actions as “unacceptable” and demanding they cease immediately.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs swiftly responded to these baseless accusations, reiterating that it was, in fact, France’s colonial policies in New Caledonia that were at the heart of the tensions, not Azerbaijan’s actions. The Ministry stressed that Barrot’s claims were merely an attempt to divert attention from France’s own shortcomings in addressing the demands of the indigenous population in its overseas territories, particularly New Caledonia, where France has long been criticized for its repressive actions.

As Azerbaijan's spokesperson Aykhan Hajizade pointed out, “The comment by the Foreign Minister of France accusing Azerbaijan of overseas territories interference is an overt attempt to cover up France’s inaction vis-a-vis demands of the indigenous population of New Caledonia.” The Ministry also emphasized the absurdity of France's attempt to shift the blame to Azerbaijan, when it is France itself that continues to exploit and oppress its overseas territories.

President Ilham Aliyev had previously highlighted how external forces, including France, have been trying to influence the situation in the South Caucasus. During a recent speech, he addressed how foreign attempts to meddle in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs and territorial integrity, particularly regarding the historical region of Garabagh, have been met with firm resistance from Baku.

The continued focus by Paris on Azerbaijan's role in the affairs of its overseas territories reveals the growing frustration of the French government, which has failed to deliver meaningful solutions to longstanding issues like the fight for self-determination in New Caledonia. Despite Barrot's dramatic rhetoric, Azerbaijan’s stance remains clear—supporting the fight against colonial oppression, whether in the South Caucasus or France’s overseas territories, is not a cause for shame.

Azerbaijan’s efforts to expose France’s colonial legacy and its refusal to accept any meddling in its territorial integrity, as President Aliyev recently affirmed, are not going unnoticed. While Paris continues to accuse Azerbaijan of interference, the reality is that Azerbaijan is, in fact, standing up for justice, not just for its own people, but also for those resisting colonial rule around the world.

Instead of engaging in theatrical displays of condemnation, Barrot and the French government would do well to reconsider their approach. If France truly seeks to resolve its issues with Azerbaijan, it must take concrete steps—starting with ending its colonial practices in the overseas territories and addressing the root causes of the unrest.

So, as France’s foreign minister continues to deliver his impassioned speeches, perhaps it’s time for him to address the real issues head-on. Instead of pointing fingers at Azerbaijan, Barrot and his government must confront the uncomfortable reality of France’s ongoing colonial policies. After all, the true question is not whether Azerbaijan is interfering in France’s territories, but whether France is willing to face the consequences of its colonial history and stop destabilizing the South Caucasus in the process.

We respect our relationship with Paris over the past three decades. But it is time for France to face the truth and acknowledge that its colonial policies, not Azerbaijan's supposed interference, are the true source of instability in the region. Only by addressing these issues head-on can France begin to mend its relationship with Azerbaijan and take meaningful steps toward peace and cooperation.