Spokesperson Hajizade comments on French FM's anti-Azerbaijani claims

30 January 2025 23:54 (UTC+04:00)

“We regret that on 29 January 2025 at the Senate discussions, Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, once again attempted to disseminate allegations about the so-called interference of Azerbaijan in overseas territories of France,” said Aykhan Hajizade, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commenting on claims voiced by Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, at the French Senate, on alleged interference of Azerbaijan in overseas territories of France.

“We reiterate that the comment by the Foreign Minister of France accusing Azerbaijan of overseas territories interference is an overt attempt to cover up France’s inaction vis-a-vis demands of the indigenous population of New Caledonia.

It was France that has always interfered in regional affairs, and tried to undermine the process led by Azerbaijan to restore peace and stability,” Hajizade added.

He further noted; “The Baku Initiative Group, being an NGO, aims to bring into publicity France’s colonial policies and problems in overseas territories. Efforts to denigrate the work of such groups undermine the process of decolonization.

Instead of ending the policy of repressions against the indigenous population of New Caledonia, where as a result of the use of force at least 14 people died and many injured only last year, blackmailing against Azerbaijan demonstrates how futile France’s foreign policy strategy is.

Moreover, the abuse by France of its role and resources in multiple international organizations to put pressure on international NGO advocates aiming at propagating against neo-colonial policies is pointless and will not yield results.

We resolutely reject and condemn the anti-Azerbaijani claims of the French Foreign Minister.”