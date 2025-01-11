11 January 2025 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) continues to think no small beer of itself, acting as if it holds significant sway over American politicians by assigning them ratings. The latest embarrassment came when ANCA awarded Senator Rubio an A+ rating. One might think that Senator Rubio spends his days and nights praying for a rating from an organization as obscure as ANCA.

ANCA claims the Senator is a defender of Section 907, but upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that ANCA is out of touch with the realities of regional states and uses Armenia as its benchmark. Why? Because unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan does not receive military or any other aid from the United States or any other country. On the contrary, Azerbaijan provides material, moral, and technical assistance to states and nations in need around the world. The only state in the region that begs for aid from other countries and constantly seeks to outsource its defense is Armenia. Therefore, the defense or even implementation of Section 907 has neither benefit nor harm to Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, ANCA and other Armenian organizations should remember that better is a neighbor that is near than a brother far off. Of course, the United States is not and will never be Armenia's brother. Therefore, instead of seeking brothers in different corners of the world and begging for money and defense from them, it would be more appropriate for Armenia and the Armenian community to maintain normal relations with their neighbors. This way, both they and their neighbors would be more comfortable. Prosperity in the region would increase, and people would lead happier and more prosperous lives.

For example, over the past 30 years, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced from their homes due to the actions of Armenians who have become pawns in the hands of “big brothers” in different parts of the world. Thousands of people have lost their lives as a result of Armenia's foolish expansionist foreign policy. Hundreds of villages and cities have been erased from the political map. Billions of dollars are needed to restore all of this. However, this has not been a lesson for Armenia. Armenia continues to arm itself.

In short, if the Armenian community wants a prosperous future for Armenia, the way to achieve this is not by giving A or B ratings to any politician across the ocean. The way to achieve this is by finding common ground with their neighbors and working for peace.

The Armenian diaspora must realize that political gestures and symbolic ratings do not translate into tangible benefits for Armenia's future. Diplomatic ratings might offer temporary validation, but they do little to address the underlying issues that plague the region. Genuine progress requires Armenia to engage in meaningful dialogue with its neighboring countries, recognizing shared interests and working collaboratively to build a stable and prosperous region. This involves fostering economic partnerships, cultural exchanges, and cooperative security arrangements that can benefit all parties involved.

Armenia's persistent militarization and reliance on foreign aid undermine its potential for long-term development. By prioritizing peace and collaboration over conflict and dependency, Armenia can break free from its cycle of isolation and stagnation. Embracing a forward-looking approach, Armenia can invest in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, thereby improving the quality of life for its citizens and creating a more attractive environment for investment and tourism.

The Armenian leadership and community should take a proactive stance in mending relations with Azerbaijan, focusing on reconciliation and mutual benefit. This requires addressing historical grievances and building trust through consistent and transparent communication. By demonstrating a genuine commitment to peaceful coexistence, Armenia can pave the way for a brighter future, not only for itself but for the entire region.

In conclusion, the Armenian community's focus should shift from seeking validation from distant political entities to fostering genuine, constructive relationships with its neighbors. This approach will lead to sustainable development, regional stability, and a more prosperous future for Armenia and its people.