Azerbaijan to chair historic introduction of BTPs at COP for first time

3 October 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The urgent climate changes facing our planet demand that nations unite and make collaborative humanitarian decisions. This challenge is so profound that no single country can address it in isolation or afford to overlook it. As we share this world, we are all affected by the same pressing issues and struggles related to global climate change, underscoring the need for a collective response.

Although the world is already aware of this problem, there are unfortunately delays in addressing it. While the fight against climate issues gained serious momentum after the signing of the Paris Agreement, it is still not enough.

In about a month, states and 70,000 to 80,000 people will gather in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to tackle this issue. The goal is clear: to fulfill the obligations arising from the Paris Agreement. The main topic of discussion will focus on defining a new financial goal to ensure the implementation of ambitions in climate action.

The COP29 Presidency has put forward 14 main initiatives and defined priorities. One of these initiatives aimed at combating climate change is the Baku Platform on Global Climate Transparency.

What is the purpose of the Baku Platform on Global Climate Transparency?

Let’s start with the term "climate transparency." In the fight against climate change, countries update their climate ambitions every five years through their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). This means they set goals for the next five years, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and defining energy transition strategies, while also announcing the adaptation measures they are implementing to cope with a changing climate.

To assess the implementation of these five-year plans, states must submit reports every two years, known as Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs). The reports provide data on emissions, implementation of climate policies, and support received or provided, helping to enhance accountability and inform global climate action. They are part of the broader transparency framework established under international climate agreements, like the Paris Agreement.

On September 3, a High-Level Dialogue on Climate Transparency was held in Baku at the initiative of the COP29 Presidency. One goal of the event was to promote the preparation of Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) and support countries in this endeavor.

High-level officials from over 120 countries and international organizations attended, including ministers and deputy ministers from Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Japan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Brazil, and Kyrgyzstan. The event featured presentations on the "Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform" (BTP), which aims to serve as a significant legacy of Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency in climate transparency.

For the first time in COP history, BTPs are set to be introduced in Azerbaijan

COP29 Designated President Mukhtar Babayev highlighted that BTRs will play a crucial role in objectively assessing climate change efforts: "These reports will be vital in fulfilling countries' obligations under the Paris Agreement, strengthening climate action activities, and significantly contributing to global efforts."

The platform aims to enhance global cooperation on climate transparency, foster trust between countries, and assist developing nations in preparing BTRs, while also supporting the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF) under the Paris Agreement.

The Role of the Baku Platform in Overcoming Difficulties Related to BTRs

While issuing Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) is important, preparing them presents significant challenges. The reports are extensive and contain statistical information, requiring specific expertise from the states involved.

Yalchin Rafiyev, Chief Negotiator of COP29 and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, stated that the Baku Platform will play a major role in the preparation of these BTRs: "The creation of the Baku Platform aims to eliminate the technical capability and expertise gap in the states."

He also noted that the Baku Transparency Platform was established to ensure Baku's lasting legacy in this field even after COP29: "Let’s maintain our leadership in this area in the future and support developing countries in preparing the reports they will submit every two years."

It should be noted that several events have been held since the beginning of the year to promote global support for the BTP at the initiative of the COP29 Presidency. The first event took place in Baku on May 13-14, followed by training sessions for African countries in Togo and Kenya from September 9-11, and subsequently in Kazakhstan for Eastern European, South Caucasian, and Central Asian countries. To promote global support for the BTP, a presentation was made at the events in Togo and Kenya dedicated to preparing BTRs for African countries.

The next high-level event for the global promotion of the BTP occurred recently—on September 25 in New York. During the 79th session of the UN General Assembly and New York Climate Week, a high-level parallel event was held at the UN Headquarters regarding the global initiatives included in the Action Agenda of the COP29 Presidency.

The meeting hosted by the COP29 Presidency was attended by representatives from UN specialized organizations, international development banks, high-ranking officials from member states, and delegations from countries party to the UN Climate Change Convention, as well as diplomats, politicians, civil society members, and private sector representatives.

In conclusion, the establishment of the Baku Transparency Platform (BTP) represents a pivotal initiative under the COP29 presidency, emphasizing the importance of climate transparency. As one of 14 strategic initiatives, the BTP aims to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing among nations in the preparation of their Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) and engagement with the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF). This commitment underscores Azerbaijan's readiness to lead by example, elevating global ambitions and driving meaningful climate action for a sustainable future.

