September 19: Fiasco of pro-Armenian drama in European Parliament

20 September 2024 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin, AzerNEWS

The date of September 19 is celebrated not only as Azerbaijan's victory over Armenian separatism, but also as a victory against political groups in the US Congress and the European Parliament, which are distinguished by their biassed positions and harm the principles of democracy, as well as relations between states. Exactly one year ago, the Republic of Azerbaijan put an end to the 30-year illegal junta regime in Garabagh, and the country regained its sovereign rights.

These were the realities reflected in the UN resolutions and the views of the world community. Azerbaijan responded strongly to the terrorist activities of a regime that ignored and still ignores international laws.

Unfortunately, today representatives of some institutions that regulate international laws, members of the European Union Parliament, US Congressmen, as well as a number of pro-Armenian political communities in Europe unfairly condemn the anti-terror operation carried out by Azerbaijan within the framework of the UN resolution. Although the upcoming COP29 international climate event in Azerbaijan is related to climate issues, some pro-Armenian political supporters are eager to turn the event into a centre of political tension. It is clear that such provocative steps are related to the recent rise of Armenian lobby groups. For example, the US Congress held hearings yesterday and called the events of September 19 "ethnic cleansing" and expressed the "heartache of the displacement of 100 thousand Armenians", based on the baseless declarations of the Armenian lobby.

Gary Peters, a pro-Armenian US senator from Michigan, noted in his speech that "a year ago, Azerbaijan unjustly attacked Nagorno-Karabakh and displaced more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians from their homes."

He said that he was in Armenia for the first time after the September 19 anti-terrorist operation and added that he would continue to support the Armenian people.

Another biassed statement was made by the European Parliament. Thus, the member of the Parliament, Nathalie Loiseau, made a demand for the release of the Armenian separatist leaders imprisoned in Baku with her dull and uninteresting speech at the meeting of the EP. The ambitious European MP, who violated international laws, also conveyed distorted information about the Armenians who once lived in Garabagh to the participants. Like other colleagues, she expressed a pro-Armenian position regarding the COP29 to be held in Baku and tried to judge the official representatives willing to participate in the event for the lack of their "honesty". Natalie Loiseau, who has no understanding of honesty and justice, did not talk about the crimes of the Armenians in Garabagh about 33 years ago, and who she still defends knowingly the history of vandalism and mass murders. Of course, like other politicians in the congress and parliament, her mouth was stuffed with some rolled money by the Armenian lobby. If looked carefully, very lack of attention paid to Ms. Loiseau while speaking in Parliament - some are looking at their phones, some are yawning. Even at the end of her speech, the participants had no desire to applaud her. Certainly, no one is interested in those useless bunch of words that every pro-Armenian politician has learnt by heart like verses of bible.

To look sweet to Armenians, Nathalie Loiseau suggests to the EU Parliament that September 19 be celebrated as the anniversary of the "ethnic cleansing against the Armenian population".

Unfortunately, the biassed actions of Western political groups purchased by the Armenian lobby with their conscience are not limited to this. The chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the German Bundestag, Michael Roth, again blatantly voiced claims against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with his staunch pro-Armenian position. However, Roth, who was in Yerevan, did not make such encouraging promises to his separatist colleagues, but said that he shares their troubles. The official of the German Bundestag expressed his dissatisfaction with the Azerbaijani government as a sign of loyalty.

Michael Roth said that Europe does not have a strategy for the South Caucasus and that they are not able to provide enough democracy to the Armenian society.

Obviously, the democracy mentioned by Roth is the one that is causing pain to the people in Georgia and Ukraine today.

As for the strategy mentioned by the Bundestag official regarding the South Caucasus, it can only be interpreted in one way: to turn the region into a centre of conflict and to keep it under constant control. Until November 10, 2020, neither the European Parliament nor other politicians in the Bundestag, such as Michael Roth, spoke of any strategy. It seems that the newly blossoming peace in the South Caucasus and, most importantly, the end of the conflict have already started to worry the Western political circles.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz