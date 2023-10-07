Can Armenia join Black Sea submarine cable project? - opinion

7 October 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

It is the population of Armenia that suffers the most from the erratic foreign policy of Armenia - as a result of which, Armenia became an isolated country in the region. Moreover, two out of four bordering countries from east and west have closed their borders with Armenia. All regional infrastructure projects bypass Armenia due to its fluctuating policy, which negatively affects the financial well-being of Hayk. However, Azerbaijan, primarily to ensure stability and peace in the region, has repeatedly created fertile conditions for Armenia to join large-scale projects - but each time, Armenia has not been able to take advantage of this opportunity - instead of more effective cooperation, it has strengthened separatism and anti-Azerbaijani propaganda.

The first proposal was that the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline would pass through the territory of Armenia, not Georgia. The reason is simple: If the project had passed through Armenia, it would have been shorter and its construction would have been cheaper. In addition, Armenia had an obligation to withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani territories. However, Yerevan refused this obligation and completely ignored the 4 UN resolutions.

Finally, after the Second Garabagh War in 2020, the geopolitical realities in the region sharply changed. Moreover, the damage caused by the global pandemic to the world economy made it necessary to take more adequate measures. Conflicts became an additional burden for the world. At such a moment, there were real demands for the opening of the Zangazur corridor for new opportunities. However, Armenia directed its efforts towards creating an obstacle in front of the opportunities that arose. This not only harmed Armenia's own economy but also marginalized the country instead of integrating it into the world.

On September 25, 2023, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed the Protocol of Intent on the Kars-Nakhchivan railway project between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkiye as a continuation to the MoU signed on March 11, 2022, for the creation of new communication links between the East Zangezur economic region of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, passing through the territory of Iran.

Azerbaijan is establishing a connection with Nakhchivan through Iran, and this will create additional opportunities for the countries of the region by serving to increase the potential of the East-West Transport Corridor, as well as the expansion of transport and economic relations in the region.

But the chance was once again given to Armenia this time - the last offer to Armenia to join regional infrastructure projects came from the European Union. Thus, the EU suggested Armenia join the power line under the Black Sea to Europe. However, it is still questionable whether Armenia will be able to evaluate such a lucrative proposal.

Azerbaijani economist and politician Natig Jafarli commented on the issue in an interview with AZERNEWS. He said that this opportunity offered by Europe is a positive step regarding peace in the region.

N.Jafarli also noted that this new infrastructure project, in fact, aims to transport electricity generated from renewable sources in Azerbaijan to Europe via Georgia going under the Black Sea. And as is known, Azerbaijan is one of the main participants of this project.

“The proposal of the European Union is to look for ways to achieve lasting peace in the region by involving Armenia as a participant in regional projects. It is possible for Armenia to participate in the project, in which Azerbaijan is also a participant. However, it is possible for Armenia only if a peace treaty is to be concluded, the Garabagh issue is resolved forever and the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia started. In this case, I do not think that Azerbaijan will object to Armenia’s participation. Probably, the only main issue is that in the near future, it is necessary to put aside some of Armenia's hesitations about the peace agreement and carry out serious work on it,” Natig Jafarli added.

