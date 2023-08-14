Expert says Armenia bluffs by massing artillery near Lachin

14 August 2023 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Massing the artillery units on the conventional border with Azerbaijan near the Lachin border checkpoint by Armenia caused another big concerns. Recalling the Armenian provocation that led to the 44-day war in 2020, many asked questions about whether the new war is about to start.

Certainly, Armenia is not as strong as it was before the war. It is well-known that Azerbaijan routed the Armenian army and it will take several years for them to regain their strength. Despite all this, Armenia's new relations with India regarding the purchase of weapons have also created a number of additional questions. However, it is still interesting, being Armenia's oddly specific partner in this region, how better can India play the role of military support for it at the same time?

Speaking to AZERNEWS, the military expert Ramil Mammadli noted that Armenia has tried to strength its military positions from the Goyche Lake to Zengilan since the end of the 44-day war. They aim to get upper hand in any possible future confrontations.

“After the end of the war in November 2020, Armenia began to implement new engineering fortification works in the places where it retreated, more precisely in the positions where it stands in front of the Azerbaijani army positions. In particular, engineering fortifications were built in the conventional border region starting from Goycha Lake, to Zengilan, and this process continues today, as well. Armenia is busy strengthening its positions in the direction of Lachin and Kalbajar. New military units were built in those directions. On the part of Armenia, these military units aim to carry out combat operations of various purposes. According to the received information, it also includes increasing the number of artillery units. Of course, Armenia is trying to strengthen itself for getting more advantageous certain strategic and tactical positions at the first possible opportunity,” the expert said.

As for the provocations by Armenia, Mammadli recalled previous provocations and noted that Armenia continuesly commits provocations. Taking into account previous provocations and massing artillery units on the border, he said that shooting out is expected, but not big provocations or military confrontations like the one during the 44-day war is out of question.

“We saw it several times last year, and we witnessed the operational provocations of Armenians in the direction of Kalbajar on September 12 last year. Of course, if Armenia strengthens its positions in those directions, then it is expected that there will be some medium confrontations and provocations. As for the large-scale operations such as the 44-day war that took place in 2020, this does not reflect reality. Local, minor conflicts are expected,” the military expert added.

He also shed some light on Armenia's strategy of arming itself, and said that it is not so alarming. He pointed out that previously Armenia purchased weapons from Russia, and due to the Ukraine-Russia war Moscow has suspended selling weapons. Therefore, Armenia buys weapons from India.

However, the expert also did not rule out that, Armenia's attempt to strengthen its militarily, which is only for increasing military pressure on Azerbaijan. However, its realization is not so convincing. That is, Armenia has not yet been able to achieve any successful results in this direction and will not be able to achieve them in the future.

Ramil Mammadli added that Armenia knows that it will not be able to fight with Azerbaijan, but it is bluffing to provoke Azerbaijan. This is also intended to portray Azerbaijan as an aggressor against European representatives.

