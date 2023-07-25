Azerbaijan in fight against FETÖ - Turkish general touches on interesting facts

25 July 2023 09:45 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

Today, the chairman of the Party of Democracy and Welfare of Azerbaijan, Gubad Ibadoghlu, was detained due to links with the FETÖ organization in Azerbaijan. This means that the representatives of this terrorist organization have not been silent yet, but continue to dream of capturing and poisoning not only Azerbaijan and Turkiye, but also the entire Turkic world.

"The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) is an external intelligence organization that is dangerous not only for Turkiye and Azerbaijan, but for the entire Turkic world, for the universe. This organization has insidious plans for Turkiye and Azerbaijan, as well as all countries of the world. These plans are important from the viewpoint of revealing some dangerous plans and tricks of Western states in relation to Turkiye and Azerbaijan."

This was told by Turkish general Yucel Karauz in a commented on the issue for Azernews.

First up, Karauz told about the inception of this terrorist organization adding its method of influencing people both in Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

"FETÖ has been actived in Turkiye since the 1970s. Its penetration into Azerbaijan began in 1992. They implicitly reproduce religious feelings, feelings of quality education, feelings of technology, feelings of people, national and local characteristics. These people sent their students to these schools to give a good education and training to their children all over the Turkic world in order to get acquainted with technology and the world. Since 1992, especially after the December 17-25 operation in Turkiye, our countries began to work together against FETÖ in Azerbaijan and the Turkic world," the former general said.

According to the expert, Azerbaijani state was the most effective and the first initiator in the context of the fight against FETÖ. "After 17-25 December, attempts were made to influence the members of this terrorist organization, especially the educational institutions of the state bureaucracy. As a result of these efforts, and after a treacherous coup attempt after the 17-25 December operations in Turkiye, Azerbaijan carried out counter-operations against FETÖ. In this regard, about 17 schools and almost a hundred courses, the university were closed in Azerbaijan. Schools were placed under state control. FETÖ is active in Azerbaijan, as well as in about 170 countries around the world. But Azerbaijan felt it and immediately took measures after the operations on 17-25 December in Turkiye," the expert added.

Speaking about the existence of secret and inextinguishable FETÖ cells in Azerbaijan, Yucel Karauz also mentioned that members of the organization who came from Turkiye carry out their activities in secret. Among the structures that they have united and transformed since 1992, there are still Azerbaijanis and unidentified structures.

Fighting FETÖ is not just fighting a terrorist organization in Turkiye. The fight against FETÖ is a fight that every country must wage for the indivisible integrity and independence of the country. In this struggle, it is necessary to take into account the fact that this organization has secret cells with plans A, B, and C.

Calling the tactics of this terrorist organization chameleon tactics, he added that visually it is impossible to accurately identify them. They adapt to the place and environment, giving the appearance of a modern person, sometimes wearing earrings, sometimes growing a beard, sometimes wearing a tuxedo.

Further, Yucel Karauz spoke about the institutions targeted by FETO: "The state institutions targeted by them are primarily the presidential apparatus, ministries, especially the Ministry of Education, intelligence organizations, special forces, specially assigned units, military schools, police schools, judges and prosecutors, in other words, attempts to infiltrate the elements that make up the backbone of the state continue. For this, it is useful to study the situation of students who have gone to Turkiye to study: firstly, it is useful to study the criteria of students who have traveled to Turkiye to study since 1992, and secondly, it is useful to look at the situation of the staff, in addition to the sincerity of people who graduated from these schools.

It is necessary to pay attention to structures in technical intelligence, eavesdropping, bypass and intelligence services. In addition, personal servants, that is, personal servants next to commanders, military servants next to ministers, secretaries, clerks, assistants - they need to be well paid. Because FETÖ monitors, controls, listens and records the activities of high-ranking servicemen through the servants with whom he works. These points need to be taken into account. They need to be looked at from the point of view of "The ongoing struggle", and not "We fought, and it's over." There are extensions in every area. But it would be useful to look at the position of those who go to Pennsylvania and visit Fatullah, and those who write poetry to him, in order of praise. With regard to Turkiye's current fight against this terrorist organization, I think that Azerbaijan created science and the operations carried out on the last day were the result of this joint coordination. When creating a continuous mechanism, it is important that all elements, including students of the military, police colleges, universities preparing people for state institutions, are evaluated from a single point of view," Karauz told.

The expert noted that FETÖ is an organization that has more than one direction in politics, economics, budget, shopping centers and even in the cultivation of cherries. In addition to serving the national unity and solidarity of society and the state in front of the political decision-making mechanisms, the organization has used and continues to use the religious and humanitarian feelings of the members, supporting and assisting the staff with the mechanisms that control the society with these structures, using their good intentions. According to him, FETÖ is also an active mechanism in politics. In this case, FETÖ also reach out to people, draw them to themselves and recruit them.

In conclusion Yucel Karauz noted that Azerbaijan is tirelessly fighting against FETÖ. But what has been done is not enough, action must be taken.

"As I have just stated, all personnel in Turkiye, including those studying in Turkiye, personnel, graduates of this school, the judiciary, the armed forces, the police, intelligence agencies and organizations involved in wiretapping, must be screened according to criteria to be determined. These pests and parasites, who try to break off the unity and solidarity of the state and the well-being of the people, must be deprived of the opportunity to find a place in society.

