Great start for Great Return to Karabakh: along the path of National Leader

The big return to Karabakh with big return of investment begin with great works. The working visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, during the last week kicked off with laying foundation stones of some great works. On May 4, President Ilham Aliyev, making his first visit to the liberated Lachin and Gubadli districts of Azerbaijan, had a trip to the village of Gulabird. While in the village the President laid the foundation stone for Gulabird village residential settlement in Lachin district, the first residential quarter, an administrative building, a 600-seat secondary school, a 91-bed Central Hospital in the city of Gubadli, as well as for Khanlig, Mahruzlu and Zilanli villages.

President Ilham aliyev left for Azerbaijan’s Zangilan after his visit. The President viewed the construction progress of the Convention Center, laid the foundation stone for an administrative building, got acquainted with the progress of construction at the "Sarigishlag" hydroelectric power station owned by "Azerishig" OJSC, laid the foundation stone for the hotel complex, a 91-bed Zangilan District Central Hospital in the city of Zangilan, as well as for the village of Jahangirbayli.

President Ilham Aliyev's visits to Gubadli and Zangilan were also marked by many significant events. The head of state participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of the 1st residential quarter in Gubadli. Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, part of East Zangazur economic region, Vahid Hajiyev, informed the President about the residential quarter which occupies an area of about 2,6 hectares with a total of 156 apartments comprised of 48 two-room, 68 three-room, 20 four-room, and 20 five-room that are within the plan of the residential quarter.

Having attended the groundbreaking ceremony in Gulabird village in Lachin, the President witnessed a tremendous moment of laying foundation stone of the village. During the visit in the village, Azerbaijani President was informed about the progress of the work by chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPS Rovshan Rzayev. In a brief to the President, Rovshan Rzayev said that a total of 581 families are planned to be settled in the village. According to him, the total projected area of the village is 172 hectares, where two-room, three-room, four-room and five-room houses, as well as a 432-seat school and an 80-seat kindergarten are planned to be built.

Besides, the President has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Mahruzlu village of Gubadli district. During his trip to the newly restored village, he was informed about the project. It is significant to note that more than 2,700 people (690 families) are planned to be settled in the Mahruzlu village, which is located 19 kilometers from the Gubadli district center. The total projected area of the village is 197 hectares. The first phase will see the construction of 145 houses and the settlement of 649 people.

After his trip to Mahmuzlu, the President also tripped to another village in Gubadli district. Having attended the ceremony of the foundation stone laying for the village of Zilanli, Gubadli district, President Ilham aliyev was also informed of the works to be done in the village.

Being part of the big project of the great return to Azerbaijan’s native Karabakh, the newly reconstructed village is located 20 kilometers from the center of Gubadli district, at the confluence of the Hakari and Bargushad rivers. According to the information, the total projected area of the village is 180 hectares. As the information was delivered to the President, the first phase will see the construction of 159 houses and settlement of 772 people. So the good news is that, due to the great job, 2,520 people (630 families) are planned to live in this village in the future. As part this superb project, a school building, kindergarten, family health center, administrative building, community club and sports centers will be created in the village. While being informed about the work in the village, President Ilham Aliyev viewed a footage highlighting the development plan of Zilanli village.

Karabakh will not be served only for its new residents, but it is expecting guests and visitors to view its charming and picturesque areas. Laying the foundation stone of a hotel complex in Zangilan is part of the great project which aims soon to welcome tourists across the world.

Having attended the groundbreaking ceremony, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was introduced with the project of the complex by head of the President’s Administrative Services Department Ramin Guluzade.

According to Guluzade, the hotel complex will offer all conditions for the comfortable rest of visitors. It will feature 110 suits, conference and banquet halls, a restaurant and an entertainment zone for kids, indoor and outdoor pools, as well as 15 cottages.

In addition to new infrastructure works in Zangilan, it is significant to point the newly built Central Hospital in the district. As the President was informed, the hospital occupies a total area of 4.5 hectares, where the 91-bed hospital will be fitted with the most modern medical equipment.

On the same day, the head of state returns to Jabrayil and attends the groundbreaking ceremony of the new settlement there. In Jabrayil district, the President laid the foundation stone for the Khudafarin settlement, attended the opening of the "Jabrayil" energy junction owned by "Azerenergy" OJSC, viewed the construction progress of "Auto Leasing Azerbaijan" LLC in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, laid the foundation stone for Holcim Azerbaijan OJSC , Az-Tex-Import LLC, Improtex Karabakh Industrial Complex LLC, and the village of Shukurbayli, got acquainted with the progress of construction at a 960-seat secondary school named after Academician Mehdi Mehdizade in the city of Jabrayil, as well as laid the foundation stone for the Horovlu village.

As regards the work in the newly built Khudafarin settlement Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, part of East Zangazur economic region, Vahid Hajiyev briefed the President of the works to be carried out in the settlement.

According to him, the total projected area of the settlement is 25 hectares, and under the master plan, 149 houses will be built here in the future. While infirming the President, V.Hajiyev told that the first phase will see construction of 20 houses for 77 people. The settlement will have a school, kindergarten, administrative building, mosque, cultural center, the Caravanserai hotel and a community club. It is planned to build a park on the bank of the Araz River and near Khudafarin bridge.

It should be noted that today, Azerbaijan, which is a major energy provider in Europe, plans to supply Karabakh with electricity. In this regard, the 330kV substation junction built in Jabrayil is very important among the works carried out.

Thus, the President has attended the inauguration of the 330 kV "Jabrayil" junction substation during his visit in Jabrayil. To recap, the groundbreaking ceremony of the 330/110 kV "Jabrayil" junction substation was held on May 26 last year with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

During the President’s visit, the substation was launched by the head of state. As part of his visit, and on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, a large-scale tree planting campaign was held around the "Jabrayil" junction substation.

Further to the President’s work visit in Jabrayil he got acquainted with the construction progress of the "Auto Leasing Azerbaijan" LLC in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, laid the foundation stone for Holcim Azerbaijan OJSC , Az-Tex-Import LLC, Improtex Karabakh Industrial Complex LLC in Jabrayil district.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov briefed the President on the work done in the industrial park.

One of the encouraging news is that implementation of projects will help attract investments worth AZN 32.7 million and create over 420 jobs.

Besides, the Industrial Park has the total area of 200 hectares.

During his visit, President Ilham Aliyev viewed the progress of construction of the "Auto Leasing Azerbaijan" LLC in the Industrial Park, which will establish a service center for trucks and agricultural vehicles in its area. The company will employ 65 people on a permanent basis, and it is scheduled to start operating in 2023.

Besides that, as part of the 7.4 million manat project, Improtex Karabakh Industrial Complex LLC is scheduled to launch production of the special-purpose equipment and metal products in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park. The company will put out 100 mechanical demining machines, 100 fire fighting vehicles and 300 semi-trailers. Thus, this project, the foundation of which was laid by the President of Azerbaijan, will also provide people with 120 jobs.

Although all these works are expressed in such a short way, in fact it is considered a rather large project. Karabakh covers more than 20% of the territory of Azerbaijan. If we take into account that these territories were built from scratch today, it can be reasoned to say that Azerbaijan is carrying out the largest unprecedented mission in the history of the world.

It is not a small and simple task to restore the territories that were destroyed and devastated as a result of the Armenian occupation. In this matter, these great works carried out by President Ilham Aliyev, following the path established by national leader Heydar Aliyev, cannot be expressed in just words. The head of state is ideed, fulfilling all the dreams of the National Leader.

Today, Azerbaijan is reviving Karabakh and making it a permanent place for its new inhabitants. Of course, in this regard, great things require a great start. This masterpiece of our state, which we are witnessing today in Karabakh, increases confidence in its future. Because Azerbaijan works for the right and always stands by the right. It is a fact that Karbagh, which was in ruins for 30 years, signed and is signing big projects at the expense of its own strength in only 2 and a half years. It is impossible not to believe in his bright future. Undoubtedly, those who do not believe in this are those who look not only at Azerbaijan, but at the whole world with malice and hatred.

