Armenian general confesses to fighting against Azerbaijan in Baku trial [PHOTO]

6 March 2025 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

During the trial held at the Baku Military Court, Davit Manukyan, who was a military officer of the Armenian Armed Forces and served with the highest military rank of Major General, admitted that he fought against the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Azernews reports.

In his testimony, he stated that he was a military officer, served in Armenia, and also fought against the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan as part of the Armenian army during the First and Second Garabagh Wars.

D. Manukyan stated that the firearms he was carrying and later found in his home are registered with the Police Department of the Republic of Armenia.

He also stated that his car was hit by a "Bayraktar" UAV during the 44-day war and said: "My driver was injured, but I was not injured because I was 20 meters away."

Davit Manukyan also said that he cooperated very well with the investigators during the investigation.

The accused, Davit Allahverdiyan, stated during his free statement that he answered all the questions during the preliminary investigation. “The attitude towards me has been humane and good, for which I am grateful. Now I am ready to answer all questions,” he added.

It should be noted that as a result of Armenia’s military aggression, the trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes continues.