The press secretary of the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric silenced journalist Evelina Leopold by answering her ironic and provocative question about the published report of the UN mission on the visit to Garabagh, Azernews reports.

She asked the press secretary a question in defense of the Armenians and wondered why the UN did not make a statement against Azerbaijan.

In response, Stephane Dujarric said that the UN report was based on facts: “Members of the mission who visited the region recorded what they saw with their own eyes. Our colleagues reported only what they saw.”

Recall that the UN mission will visit the Garabagh region. The German Federal Foreign Office considers Azerbaijan's consent to the visit of the UN mission to the Garabagh region of the country to be a positive step.

It is also worth noting that the Armenian side despises such a step by the UN. According to them, the UN mission that recently visited Garabagh did everything to legitimize the ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan.

