Azerbaijan showcases tourism potential in Israel [PHOTO]

16 February 2023 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's tourism potential has been promoted at the International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM) in Israel, Azernews reports.

The Tourism Board of Azerbaijan and around 15 local tourism and hospitality industry representatives, including Azerbaijani Airlines Company, the Shahdag Tourism Center, and the Museum of Mountain Jews, took part in the event.

The fair visitors were informed about Azerbaijan's history, cultural heritage, mouthwatering cuisine, and centuries-old traditions.

Tourism enthusiasts learned more about mountain-ski centers, wine-making, golf, health, mountain and winter tourism opportunities, as well as the ancient Jewish heritage in Azerbaijan.

"IMTM 2023 unites professionals from all levels of business and service in tourism and travel, offering you the opportunity to exhibit at our in-person exhibition at the Expo Center, Tel Aviv," the report said.

A number of bilateral meetings with representatives from Israel and other participating countries were organized within the International Mediterranean Tourism Market.

Notably, Azerbaijan offers some genuinely exciting opportunities for unforgettable travel experiences. The country's tourism activities encompass a vast array of options. The country has embarked upon measures for the recovery of the country's tourism sector after the pandemic.

Among the foreign citizens who have visited Azerbaijan this year, Russia, Turkiye, and Iran are in the first place. They are followed by Saudi Arabia, Georgia, India, Pakistan, the UAE, Kazakhstan, and other countries.

Recovery indicators for Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and India are more than 90 percent. Countries like Belarus, Pakistan, and Jordan surpassed the results of 2019.

Infrastructural activities in the liberated territories also continue at a great pace. Currently, both luxury and mid-level hotels are being built in Shusha and Aghdam.

Azerbaijan Tourism Summit 2022 was another turning point in the country's tourism sector.

Within the summit, members of the tourism industry, state, and private sector representatives discuss development trends in tourism. The summit participants also set goals for the next four years.

The State Tourism Agency has set up goals aimed at the improvement of Azerbaijan's tourism industry within the "2022-2026 Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz