State Tourism Agency highlights country's tourism in post-pandemic [PHOTO]

6 August 2022 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The State Tourism Agency has organized a conference to discuss Azerbaijan's tourism in the post-pandemic period, Azernews reports, citing the agency's website.

Speaking at the conference, the chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said that the socio-economic development strategy of Azerbaijan from 2022 to 2026 will give a new breath to the recovery of the tourism sector after the pandemic.

The head of the Tourism Agency said that the implementation of the strategy will support the creation of new tourism and recreation zones in the country, the elimination of seasonality in domestic and incoming tourism, and the sustainable development of the tourism sector.

In his speech, Fuad Naghiyev noted the State Tourism Agency's main work directions in the post-pandemic, including improving the business environment and diversifying transport and communication relations with the target tourism markets.

He underlined that the tourism workers have actively participated in the work aimed at tourism development.

Fuad Naghiyev called on the travel agencies to take active action to turn Azerbaijan into the best tourist destination.

Within the framework of the event, an interactive panel section was launched on the State Tourism Agency's website to monitor the foreign tourist inflow.

Referring to the number of foreign citizens visiting Azerbaijan, Head of the Agency's Statistics and Research Sector Nijat Abbasli compared this year's tourist inflow with the period before the pandemic.

At the same time, the results of the research project "Analysis of Tourists' Satisfaction and Loyalty" were presented to the tourism workers.

The research was carried out based on tourists from the Middle East, Northeast Asia, South Asia, and America.

The 2nd General Assembly of the Association of Azerbaijani Tourism Agencies was held in the second part of the meeting. Within the framework of the assembly, Goydaniz Gahramanov was elected the chairman of the Azerbaijani Tourism Association's Board of Directors.

