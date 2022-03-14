On Monday, March 14, the President of AZAL, Mr. Jahangir Asgarov, held working meetings with Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mr. Bilal Hayee, and Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mr. Nikolay Yankov.

At the meeting with the Ambassador of Pakistan, the sides exchanged views on the agenda of mutual cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the field of civil aviation, and long-term plans to increase passenger traffic were also discussed. The parties noted that the anti-epidemic measures taken have made it possible to improve the current situation with COVID-19.

During the meeting, the importance of resuming air service between the countries was noted. This week Pakistan International Airlines will launch flights to Baku from two cities of Pakistan, Karachi and Lahore. Azerbaijan's flag carrier also plans to launch flights from Baku to Lahore.

Mr. Jahangir Asgarov noted that the opening of direct flights will serve as an additional incentive for the development of tourism and business relations between the two countries. According to Ambassador Bilal Hayee, the regular flights will give a new impetus to the development of political, economic and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

During the meeting between AZAL’s President, Mr. Jahangir Asgarov, and Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mr. Nikolay Yankov, the sides exchanged ideas, forecasts, their vision of the current situation in the field of civil aviation and the measures taken by the airlines of the two countries to overcome the anti-epidemic restrictions. Jahangir Asgarov and Nikolay Yankov discussed the prospects of resumption of flights between Sofia and Baku at the meeting.

According to the President of AZAL, the fifth and seventh freedoms of the air have been in effect at all airports of Azerbaijan. These freedoms allow all foreign air carriers to operate flights from Azerbaijan to 40 countries in Europe, North America, Australia and Southeast Asia without any restrictions.

According to Ambassador, Mr. Nikolay Yankov, further mutually beneficial and close cooperation will serve to develop business and cultural relations between the two countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz