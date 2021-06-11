By Trend

Wizz Air UK is launching a special flight to Baku from Cardiff Airport for Wales football fans to back Wales at UEFA Euro 2020, Trend reports citing the UK media.

According to the UK media, the flight was arranged with the help of Wales’ official fan travel partner - Wonky Sheep Events.

The itinerary has been coordinated so that Welsh fans can make the most of the trip while enjoying football and visiting the capital of Azerbaijan.

The return will take place on June 17, after Wales plays the first two group games against Switzerland and Turkey.

--

