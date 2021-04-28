By Trend

Launching of flights between Russia’s Yaroslavl city and Azerbaijan’s Baku city is being discussed, Director of the Department of Regional Development and Foreign Economic Activity of Yaroslavl Region Galina Penyagina said.

Penyagina made the remark at a meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan-Russia Business Councils, Trend reports on April 28 referring to the Russian media.

"The interaction of the business of the two countries at the level of business councils began last year," Penyagina added. “A business trip to Azerbaijan was organized in September 2020. Following the visit, some Yaroslavl enterprises found new partners and began to supply their products.”

"The COVID-19 pandemic has corrected the general plans, but we continue to work in this sphere,” the director of the department said. “Among the common interests are the development of transport logistics, tourist flow, an increase in the number of concluded business contracts. Launching of flights between Yaroslavl and Baku is being discussed."

The issues of cooperation between the Yaroslavl region and Azerbaijan were touched upon within the meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan-Russia business councils.

The representatives of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, trade missions and business structures of the two countries, the Department of Regional Development and Foreign Economic Activity of the Yaroslavl Region attended the meeting.

The meeting was held in accordance with the objectives of the ‘International Cooperation and Export’ national project.

The Russian products worth almost $450 million were exported to Azerbaijan during the first three months of 2021.

Thus, about 18 percent of the Azerbaijani import in the first quarter of 2021 accounted for the products of the Russian enterprises. Russia supplied products worth $433.7 million to Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2020.

The share of the Russian products in the Azerbaijani import reached 16.4 percent. The indicators of the Russian export this year exceed the data of the "pre-COVID-19 pandemic" 2019.

Azerbaijan mainly imports engineering products (26.7 percent of the entire import to the country), food products and agricultural products (18 percent), vehicles and spare parts for vehicles (10.6 percent), products from black metals (6.5 percent), pharmaceutical products (4.5 percent) in 2021.

